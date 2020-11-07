Also available on the nbc app

Chrishell Stause is setting the record straight about her connection with "Dancing with the Stars" partner Gleb Savchenko, hours after the pro dancer announced his separation from his wife of more than 14 years. The "Selling Sunset" star denied that a romance between her and Gleb was the reason he and Elena split, writing in part on Instagram, "As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

