Chrishell Stause has no time for the haters! The "'Selling Sunset" star is clapping back at the criticism she faced after she shared a few photos of her family holiday gathering with new boyfriend Keo Motsepe. "I understand you won’t agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from - This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after. This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year," she wrote.

