Chrishell Stause has a new special person in her life! The reality queen revealed on "The Selling Sunset" reunion special that she is dating Australian singer G Flip. "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician," she shared.

