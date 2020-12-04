Also available on the nbc app

Chrishell Stause is getting real about her new romance with Keo Motsepe. The "Selling Sunset" star gave fans some insight on how things between the two first sparked during her time on "Dancing with the Stars," while making an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Instagram Live. "I had a little bit of a hangup at first because I was worried because he's younger," the 39-year-old actress recalled. "I was in my head and I was thinking [throws hands up]. But a lot of guys my age and older still don't want what I am looking for."

Appearing: