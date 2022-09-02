Main Content

Chrishell Stause Calls Out 'Fake' 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star In Fiery Post: 'This Is Insanity'

Chrishell Stause isn't too happy with a member of her "Selling Sunset" fam. The Netflix star, who is currently filming Season 6 of the hit reality series, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to vent about an unnamed fellow cast member. She wrote in part, "The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it."

