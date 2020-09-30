Also available on the nbc app

Chrishell Stause is preparing to become a mom on her own terms. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the 39-year-old "Selling Sunset" star revealed that she has taken the steps to freeze her eggs to remove the stress of starting a family within a certain period of time. "I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure," she said. The big decision comes at a transitional time in Chrishell's life, following her divorce from "This Is Us" actor Justin Hartley in 2019.

