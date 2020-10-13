Also available on the nbc app

Chrishell Stause is opening up! The "Selling Sunset" star got candid with Access Hollywood about why she decided to share her personal story about freezing her eggs with fans. The reality star also got candid on how she is handling the processes of freezing her eggs while competing on "Dancing with the Stars." Plus, Chrishell shared her excitement over getting a special shout-out from New Kids on the Block after she danced to their hit song "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" on the ballroom floor. "Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8PM on ABC.

