"This Is Us" star Chris Sullivan joined Scott Evans on Access Daily to discuss the final season of the hit NBC. While he couldn’t give away any spoilers he did reveal the story behind finding out how the show ends, "My wife and I had lunch with Dan Fogelman and his wife over the weekend to get the lay of the land... I'm like 'Just tell me. Just tell me how it's going to end!'" When asked if Dan Fogelman spilled the beans, Chris said, "Yes he did. Yes he did. He laid it out. It's going to be a heavy season. He goes 'Especially for Toby. Man, he's going to some dark places this season.'" Catch the Emmy-nominated actor on "This Is Us" which is streaming now on Peacock.

