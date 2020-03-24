Also available on the nbc app

"This Is Us" star Chris Sullivan opens up to Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about expecting his first child with his wife Rachel. Plus, Chris says Kate and Toby will have a deep conversation in the "This Is Us" finale that will change both their lives. And, the actor reveals that he and his wife are maintaining their relationship while in quarantine by practicing the "Three Rs: Reflect, Respond, Repair." The "This Is Us" Season 4 finale airs March 24 at 9/8c on NBC.

Appearing: