Also available on the nbc app

Chris Rock spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about his upcoming comedy horror flick, “Spiral” which comes from the book of “Saw.” The comedian shared the story of how he got into the horror genre. He also revealed that he’s open to hosting the Oscars again, “Absolutely, if they’ll have me. On a good night, you get 40 million people watching you do your thing, so I would love to do it.” "Spiral" will be released in select theaters on Friday, May 14th.

Appearing: