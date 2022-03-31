Also available on the nbc app

Chris Rock is speaking out following his altercation with Will Smith at the Oscars. The comedian took the stage at a sold-out stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday night, three days after the "King Richard" actor slapped him across the face on stage at the award show. Chris told the audience that he wouldn't be addressing the situation in his set and was "still kind of processing what happened," but would go into detail about it "at some point," per Variety.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution