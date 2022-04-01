Main Content

Chris Rock Shut Down Fan Who Cursed Out Will Smith At Comedy Show (Reports)

CLIP04/01/22

Chris Rock is taking the high road! On Thursday night, the comedian reportedly shut down a fan who was cursing about Will Smith at his latest stand-up show. During his second night in Boston, an audience member yelled out "F--- Will Smith," according to People. The 57-year-old cut off the negativity by immediately responding "no, no, no, no, no..." according to the publication.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Chris Rock, will smith, Oscars, slap, Boston
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.