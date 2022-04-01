Chris Rock is taking the high road! On Thursday night, the comedian reportedly shut down a fan who was cursing about Will Smith at his latest stand-up show. During his second night in Boston, an audience member yelled out "F--- Will Smith," according to People. The 57-year-old cut off the negativity by immediately responding "no, no, no, no, no..." according to the publication.

