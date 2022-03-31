Chris Rock is setting the record straight. The comedian made his first round of public appearances since being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars and reportedly revealed that he hasn't spoken to anyone following the incident, despite recent reports that he had. In Boston on Wednesday, Chris took the stage for two stand-up comedy shows, and during his 10 p.m. set he shot down reports that he has had any interaction with the "King Richard" star following the run-in.

