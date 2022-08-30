Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Chris Rock Declined To Host The Academy Awards After Will Smith Slap (Reports)

CLIP08/30/22

Chris Rock won't be hosting The Oscars again anytime soon. The 57-year-old comedian revealed during a stand-up set in Phoenix, Arizona, that he has declined an invitation to host the 2023 Academy Awards after he was infamously slapped by Will Smith during this year's ceremony back in March, according to the Arizona Republic. Chris, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016, added that he also turned down the opportunity to appear in a Super Bowl ad following the slapping incident.

NRS2022 E0 5 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Chris Rock, will smith, Oscars, Academy Awards, slap, fight, host, actor, comedian, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.