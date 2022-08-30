Chris Rock won't be hosting The Oscars again anytime soon. The 57-year-old comedian revealed during a stand-up set in Phoenix, Arizona, that he has declined an invitation to host the 2023 Academy Awards after he was infamously slapped by Will Smith during this year's ceremony back in March, according to the Arizona Republic. Chris, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2005 and 2016, added that he also turned down the opportunity to appear in a Super Bowl ad following the slapping incident.

