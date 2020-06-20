Also available on the nbc app

"SNL's" Chris Redd has been making people laugh with his spot-on impersonations all year. Now, he's launching a COVID-19 relief fund to help cover medical costs for people involved in protesting the death of George Floyd. Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles talked to the funnyman about his efforts, as well as his recent open letter with fellow Second City alums calling out the improv theater for institutional racism. "It's creating a space where people of color can create and feel like they're creating in the same space as their white counterparts," he said of the change he wants to see at the theater.

