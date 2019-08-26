Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Say John Paul Jones Ruined Their Wedding: He's An 'Aggressive Narcissist'

Also available on the NBC app

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson are not here for fan favorite John Paul Jones! The "Bachelor in Paradise" alums confessed to Access Hollywood how JPJ totally ruined parts of their wedding night in Mexico. Chris claims that JPJ is just an "aggressive narcissistic," and his wife reveals that JPJ has yet to apologize for his actions. Chris and Krystal break down what really went down in Paradise. Chris also says the only trash that was at his wedding was John Paul Jones.

