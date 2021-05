Also available on the nbc app

Chris Pratt has a secret talent! The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star showed off his skill with a Rubik's Cube on Instagram this week, which he’s been honing for a while. “I’ve been trying all year to solve a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute so I can post it to Instagram. I finally did it!!!” he captioned the video in part.

Appearing: