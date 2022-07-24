Main Content

Chris Pratt Wants To Keep The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Group Text Chain Going

Chris Pratt couldn't be more grateful for his Marvel family. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star tells Access Hollywood at San Diego Comic-Con about the close bond he feels with his co-stars and director James Gunn, and reflects on how difficult in can be to keep in touch after filming wraps, even with a group text chain. And, the superstar promises the upcoming third film is the series' "best yet." "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" hits theaters May 5, 2023.

