Chris Pratt couldn't be more grateful for his Marvel family. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star tells Access Hollywood at San Diego Comic-Con about the close bond he feels with his co-stars and director James Gunn, and reflects on how difficult in can be to keep in touch after filming wraps, even with a group text chain. And, the superstar promises the upcoming third film is the series' "best yet." "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" hits theaters May 5, 2023.

