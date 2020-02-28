Also available on the NBC app

Chris Pratt is so in love with Katherine Schwarzenegger! The "Jurassic World" star gushed about his wife as he opened up to host Jason Kennedy during an episode of E!'s digital series "In the Room." The actor said, "My heart, my soul, my son, I feel are all so safe with her. She's a great stepmom. She's god-willing going to be a great mom one day." Chris already shares 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris — and Katherine previously admitted that his parenting skills warmed her heart!

