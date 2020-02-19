Also available on the nbc app

In "Onward," Chris Pratt and Tom Holland voice teenage elf brothers who embark on a magical journey; and their offscreen journey toward friendship is even more magical! When All Access' Zuri Hall chatted with the "Avengers" stars about their burgeoning bromance, the two joked that it was something more. "We're in love!" Chris teased, while Tom added, "I'm sorry, Katherine [Schwarzenegger]! I'm just so excited." "She's into it. It's 2020," Chris zinged back. The co-stars also reminisced on the day they met and how each of them first realized that the other was someone special. "Onward" hits theaters March 6.

