Chris Pratt and Charlie Day won some major points with their kids when they got cast in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” In fact, Chris’ 10-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Anna Farris, is already a big fan. “Jack’s already seen it now. He took about six of his friends and it was awesome,” he told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. Seth Rogen, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key also talked about voicing some iconic characters in the film. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” hits theaters April 5.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight