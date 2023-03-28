Main Content

Chris Pratt Says It Was ‘Awesome’ To Show His Son Jack ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

CLIP03/27/23

Chris Pratt and Charlie Day won some major points with their kids when they got cast in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” In fact, Chris’ 10-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Anna Farris, is already a big fan. “Jack’s already seen it now. He took about six of his friends and it was awesome,” he told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. Seth Rogen, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key also talked about voicing some iconic characters in the film. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” hits theaters April 5.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: chris pratt, charlie day, Seth Rogen, Jack Black Keegan-Michael Key, Super Mario Bros. The Movie
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.