Chris Pratt and his co-star Edwin Hodge chatted with Access Hollywood about their new flick "The Tomorrow War," which premieres globally Friday, July 2, 2021 on Prime Video. The pair explained why this a must-watch film and revealed that they both did some of their own stunts for the action movie. Chris also got candid about how the film resonates with him as a father and shared that his daughter Lyla was conceived while shooting the film.

