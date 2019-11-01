Chris Pratt Reveals Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Cried Watching Dad Arnold's New 'Terminator' Movie

Also available on the NBC app

Chris Pratt has given his father-in-law the stamp of approval! The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger stepped out for date night to support her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's new blockbuster film "Terminator: Dark Fate." Chris praised the film on Instagram, writing, "So surreal to look over at my wife as she watches her dad reprise his role as the baddest robot on the planet, tears streaming down her face, hanging on the edge of her seat. Priceless."

