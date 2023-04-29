How Chris Pratt's Son Lovingly Pokes Fun At Him Over Movie Roles Chris Pratt may be Star-Lord to Marvel fans, but that's not where he gets his cool points from his son Jack! " I think any cool dad status I have doesn't come from any of this stuff. It doesn't come from the characters I've played. If anything, Jack likes to push back against that a little bit," the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" star told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans while discussing the film. "So like, '[The Super] Mario [Bros. Movie]' game out, and he's like, 'Yeah, Luigi's the best. I'm always Luigi. I always play Luigi.' He's like, 'Star-Lord's probably like, I'd say he's probably the second-weakest of all of the MCU, don't you think Dad?' So he likes to mess with me," he continued. Chris and "Guardians" director James Gunn also shared their reactions to the end of the trilogy and reflected on the casting process. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" hits theaters May 5.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight