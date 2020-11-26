Also available on the nbc app

Chris Pratt revealed his family relied on food banks while growing up in Lake Stevens, Washington. The 41-year-old actor spoke candidly on facing financial struggles while on an Instagram Live with Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “I grew up in a small town, we had 7,000 people in our town, and we had some economic hard times, and we had a food bank nearby and I'm not ashamed to say that there were moments when my family would need to eat from a food bank,” Chris admitted.

