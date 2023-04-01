Main Content

Chris Pratt Responds To 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Casting Criticism: 'I Totally Get It'

CLIP04/01/23

Chris Pratt faced some criticism from Super Mario Bros. fans when he was cast to play the beloved Nintendo character, Mario, in the animated movie of the game. But in a recent interview with Gizmodo, Chris admitted that he "totally" gets it. "Oh, I totally get it, man. There's a passionate fan base and I'm one of the fans. I get it," he told the publication. "Mostly, people don't want something like this to get screwed up. They're precious about it. They're careful. And I'm grateful for that."

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: chris pratt, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.