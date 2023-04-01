Chris Pratt faced some criticism from Super Mario Bros. fans when he was cast to play the beloved Nintendo character, Mario, in the animated movie of the game. But in a recent interview with Gizmodo, Chris admitted that he "totally" gets it. "Oh, I totally get it, man. There's a passionate fan base and I'm one of the fans. I get it," he told the publication. "Mostly, people don't want something like this to get screwed up. They're precious about it. They're careful. And I'm grateful for that."

