At the junket for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" at Kualoa Ranch on Oahu (where portions of the film were shot), Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt share with Access' Natalie Morales their memories of seeing the original franchise film – "Jurassic Park" as a teen (Chris) and pre-teen (Bryce) back in 1993. Plus, the stars open up about how different "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" is to its predecessor. And, Chris explains why Hawaii always feels like home. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" hits theaters on Friday, June 22.

