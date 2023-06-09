Main Content

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrate Anniversary With ‘First Night Away In Three Years’

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have so much love for each other. The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” star took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate his and his wife’s fourth wedding anniversary and revealed how they spent their special day together. “Happy Anniversary!! Mom and dads first night away in three years. Back to the spot where we said ‘I do!’ Love you honey!” the caption reads.

