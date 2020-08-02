Also available on the nbc app

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's bundle of joy is almost here, and the soon-to-be parents are getting some quality time in before their little one arrives. They enjoyed a romantic hike this weekend, and Chris shared a photo from the outing on Instagram, giving fans a rare glimpse at his wife's baby bump. "Ready to pop, still don't stop, top of the mountain today," he wrote, joking that he was glad Katherine didn't go into labor mid-hike: "Kinda grateful it didn't go down on the trail tho to be real."

