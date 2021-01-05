Also available on the nbc app

Even Arnold Schwarzenegger seems to be getting all the people named Chris in Hollywood all mixed up - even though one is his son-in-law! While making an appearance during Chris' virtual Instagram telethon for Greater Good, the 73-year-old confused his son-in-law with Chris Evans. "Hello, Chris Evans, oh not Chris Evans, sorry, I'm going to screw up this thing right from the beginning, Chris Pratt," he said. "I didn't look at the cue cards. Sorry about that. I should know your name, I should know your name. That's for sure. You're my favorite son-in-law."

