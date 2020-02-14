Also available on the NBC app

Sorry, Katherine Schwarzenegger… Chris Pratt and Tom Holland's love story was written in the stars! The co-stars dished about their epic bromance while chatting with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall at the junket for their upcoming Pixar film, "Onward." The pair held hands while gushing about their friendship and even announced, "We're in love!" The actors also revealed the exact day they found "The One" in each other! "Onward" hits theaters on March 6, 2020.

