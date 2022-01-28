Also available on the nbc app

Lyla Pratt is exploring the great outdoors! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's 1-year-old daughter recently had some fun on a wilderness walk with her famous parents, plus her grandmother, Maria Shriver. Katherine took a picture of her little girl pointing at the trees and keeping warm in a fuzzy bear onesie. She captioned her post, "My little cozy (bear) enjoying some wide-open spaces."

