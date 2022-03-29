Also available on the nbc app

Chris Pine and Ben Foster are back together for the action-packed thriller "The Contractor" and the pair opened up to Access Hollywood about what it was like working in tandem once again. "The role…requires a certain background of familiarity, a brotherhood, a bond…I knew that we could do that," Chris said of his co-star. Ben echoed the sentiment saying it's a deeply rewarding feeling. "The Contractor" premieres in theaters, on digital and on demand on April 1.

