Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Chris Pine Loved Reuniting With 'Good Buddy' Ben Foster For 'The Contractor:' It 'Required A Bond'

CLIP03/29/22
Also available on the nbc app

Chris Pine and Ben Foster are back together for the action-packed thriller "The Contractor" and the pair opened up to Access Hollywood about what it was like working in tandem once again. "The role…requires a certain background of familiarity, a brotherhood, a bond…I knew that we could do that," Chris said of his co-star. Ben echoed the sentiment saying it's a deeply rewarding feeling. "The Contractor" premieres in theaters, on digital and on demand on April 1.

Appearing:
Tags: Chris Pine, Ben Foster, the contractor
S2022 E07 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.