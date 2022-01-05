Main Content

Chris Noth's Mr. Big Cameo Cut From 'And Just Like That' Amid Sexual Assault Allegations (Reports)

"And Just Like That" Chris Noth has reportedly been scrapped from appearing in an upcoming cameo on the "Sex and the City" reboot. In the wake of the 67-year-old facing multiple allegations of sexual assault, the creative team on the hit HBO Max series reportedly made the decision to remove his character Mr. Big from a pivotal moment in the season one finale, according to TVLine. Access Hollywood has reached out to HBO Max for comment.

