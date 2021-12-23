Mandy Moore Shares Pregnancy Symptoms & Shows Off Growing Baby Bump
CLIP 06/07/22
Main Content
Chris Noth is standing by his initial denial regarding the sexual assault allegations made against him by at least three women. In video obtained by The Daily Mail, the "And Just Like That" actor was approached by a photographer and asked for further comment on the scandal. Noth said in part, "My statement is out, I rest by my statement and, you know, let the chips fall where they may." Then, when asked if he planned to be with his wife for Christmas, he simply replied, "I hope so."