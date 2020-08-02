Also available on the nbc app

Chris Meloni joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover for “Access Daily” to chat about his new show, “Maxxx” on Hulu, where he looks nearly unrecognizable wearing ear piercings and skinny jeans. The actor also shared the sweet story of reuniting with his longtime “Law and Order” costar Mariska Hargitay. “That was a real treat for the both of us, visiting with friends. She and I were able to have lunch together.” Chris who will also be joining “Law & Order: Organized Crime” has relocated to the East coast for the new show. He explained that details aren’t concrete for the reboot, “They’re juggling a lot of balls and they’ve yet to give me the complete layout of what’s going to happen.”

