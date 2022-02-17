Also available on the nbc app

Chris Meloni knows those pictures of his backside went viral. Now, the "Law & Order" star is opening up to Access Hollywood about how he keeps his fit physique. "I work out my legs and I work out that area 3 times a week," he said. The 60-year-old also shared how his family reacted to the trending images. "My wife just rolls her eyes and continues on with her life," he quipped. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" is back on Feb. 24 at 10pm on NBC.

