Niall Horan Falls 'Extremely Ill' On Flight And Thanks Staff For Taking 'Such Good Care' Of Him
CLIP 02/18/22
Chris Meloni knows those pictures of his backside went viral. Now, the "Law & Order" star is opening up to Access Hollywood about how he keeps his fit physique. "I work out my legs and I work out that area 3 times a week," he said. The 60-year-old also shared how his family reacted to the trending images. "My wife just rolls her eyes and continues on with her life," he quipped. "Law & Order: Organized Crime" is back on Feb. 24 at 10pm on NBC.