Chris Martin Reflects On Overcoming Homophobia As A Teen: 'I Was Terrified'

Chris Martin opened up about the "terrible turmoil" he experienced while struggling with bullies and personal insecurity at boarding school as a teen. The Coldplay frontman told Rolling Stone how he faced aggressive comments from "hardcore" classmates and that his religious upbringing had made him "very homophobic." Chris recalled questioning his orientation and thinking he would be "f***ed for eternity" if he were gay, until a shift in perspective at 15 years old stopped his fears virtually "overnight."

