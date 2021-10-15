Main Content

Chris Martin Calls Girlfriend Dakota Johnson 'My Universe' When Dedicating Song To Her In Concert

Chris Martin is showing off his love for his girlfriend Dakota Johnson. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old singer showed a rare display of affection by dedicating "My Universe," Coldplay's new single with BTS, to her at a concert in London. "This is about my universe, and she's here," Chris said to the crowd as he pointed to Dakota during the show. The pair has been romantically linked since 2017, when they were spotted on a date in Los Angeles.

