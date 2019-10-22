Chris Jericho Admits Luke Perry's Son 'Jungle Boy' Jack Is The Wrestling World's 'Teenage Heartthrob'

Also available on the NBC app

Chris Jericho is promising that the new AEW wrestling league is completely different than anything you've ever seen! The pro wrestler stopped by Access Daily to chat with hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez about the new league. Chris admits that "Jungle Boy" Jack, who is the son of the late Luke Perry, is the league’s "teenage heartthrob." Plus, Chris also chats about his cameo in the star-studded "Jay and Silent Bob" reboot.

