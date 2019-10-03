Chris Hemsworth's Young Kids Love Dirt Bike Riding: 'I'll Meet You Guys At The Emergency Room!'

Also available on the NBC app

Chris Hemsworth's kids have the need for speed! The "Thor" actor showed off his children's new dirt bikes as he sarcastically joked about their safety in an Instagram video alongside wife Elsa Pataky. "I'll meet you guys at the emergency room!" he exclaimed. "Woo!" The couple has a 7-year-old daughter named India, plus 5-year-old twin sons named Sasha and Tristan. While Chris didn't reveal who bought the little ones' fancy wheels, the kiddos seemed pumped about the cool gifts!

Appearing: