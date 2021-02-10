Mindy Kaling & Mario Lopez Bond Over Being Children Of Immigrant Parents
CLIP 05/11/21
The gains don't stop! Chris Hemsworth has been going hard in the gym as he prepares to reprise his superhero role in the upcoming Marvel movie "Thor: Love and Thunder." However, his body double Bobby Holland Hanton wishes that the star would slow down just a little bit! The stuntman said on Australia's "Fitzy & Wippa" morning show, "We're on the same diet. He's now the biggest he's ever been, and now I need to be the biggest I've ever been. Every two hours, we're eating. It's become a chore. I don't enjoy eating anymore."