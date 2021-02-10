Also available on the nbc app

The gains don't stop! Chris Hemsworth has been going hard in the gym as he prepares to reprise his superhero role in the upcoming Marvel movie "Thor: Love and Thunder." However, his body double Bobby Holland Hanton wishes that the star would slow down just a little bit! The stuntman said on Australia's "Fitzy & Wippa" morning show, "We're on the same diet. He's now the biggest he's ever been, and now I need to be the biggest I've ever been. Every two hours, we're eating. It's become a chore. I don't enjoy eating anymore."

