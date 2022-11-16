Chris Hemsworth is revealing what his wife, Elsa Pataky, thought when he started testing his limits in his new show “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.” “I don’t think she knew what it was, nor did I...If they had told me I was going to be doing the things I would be doing in this I might have hesitated a little bit, but it was all for the best,” he told Access Hollywood. The 39-year-old action star also said fans will get to see an “organic truthful version of me” and his relationship with his brothers, Luke and Liam Hemsworth on the Disney+ show. Plus, the “Thor” star also revealed what his “Avengers” co-stars talk about in their group chat. “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 16.

