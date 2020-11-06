Main Content

Chris Hemsworth’s 6-Year-Old Son Tristan Shows Off His Horseback Riding Skills With ‘No Hands’

It looks like Thor aka Chris Hemsworth may have his own future stuntman on his hands! Chris’s 6-year-old son Tristan is a professional at horseback riding already, so much so that he doesn’t mind riding with “no hands” on the reigns! The “Avengers” actor shared a video on Instagram of his kiddo riding a horse and revealed in the caption that Tristan “really likes horse-riding” and “also likes flying” and he put the two together. The actor, who shares 8-year-daughter India and twins Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky, is clearly loving the dad life!

