It looks like Thor aka Chris Hemsworth may have his own future stuntman on his hands! Chris’s 6-year-old son Tristan is a professional at horseback riding already, so much so that he doesn’t mind riding with “no hands” on the reigns! The “Avengers” actor shared a video on Instagram of his kiddo riding a horse and revealed in the caption that Tristan “really likes horse-riding” and “also likes flying” and he put the two together. The actor, who shares 8-year-daughter India and twins Tristan and Sasha with wife Elsa Pataky, is clearly loving the dad life!

