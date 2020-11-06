Also available on the nbc app

Chris Hemsworth didn’t want his personal trainer to join ‘The Bachelor Australia.’ The “Avengers” star’s coach Luke Zocchi shared his hilarious reaction when he mentioned appearing on the reality show, “I actually said it [to Chris] as a joke and he said, ‘If you go on ‘The Bachelor’ I will fire you!’” The 37-year-old has shared several workout videos with his trainer on his Instagram account.

