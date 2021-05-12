Also available on the nbc app

No one calls Chris Hemsworth a no-name! The action star just celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his debut as “Thor” and threw a little shade in his celebratory Instagram post. The Australian actor shared a throwback photo of him and Tom Hiddleston at a table read for the first film on his Instagram. “This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom. It’s been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven’t aged a day,” Chris wrote. The caption is a subtle clapback at a Vulture article titled “Marvel Rolls Dice, Casts No-names for Thor.” Clearly, Chris is getting the last laugh now.

