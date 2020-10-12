Also available on the nbc app

Chris Hemsworth showed off his ripped abs during a family vacation in his home country of Australia! The “Avengers” star enjoyed a sun-filled getaway to Lord Howe Island and was joined by his wife Elsa Pataky, 8-year-old daughter India, 6-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, and his brothers Liam and Luke, as well as a slew of other pals, including “Thor: Ragnarok,” director Taika Waititi. The actor shared pics of their trip on his Instagram and fans were quick to notice his vacay body!

