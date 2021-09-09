Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Chris Hemsworth Shows Off His Ripped Abs While Sharing His Training Routine For Upcoming Movie

CLIP09/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for his latest movie and sharing his rigorous training routine with fans. On Wednesday, the 38year old action star posted a video on his Instagram showing his full body workout, and shredded abs, as he gets ready for the sequel of his Netflix film "Extraction." "Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed," he captioned his post in part. The workout was created by his fitness app Centr and consists of boxing, squats and lower body work…and it is definitely not for the faint of heart!

Appearing:
Tags: Chris Hemsworth, Thor, Chris Hemsworth workouts, extraction, Netflix
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.