Chris Hemsworth is gearing up for his latest movie and sharing his rigorous training routine with fans. On Wednesday, the 38year old action star posted a video on his Instagram showing his full body workout, and shredded abs, as he gets ready for the sequel of his Netflix film "Extraction." "Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed," he captioned his post in part. The workout was created by his fitness app Centr and consists of boxing, squats and lower body work…and it is definitely not for the faint of heart!