Chris Hemsworth, aka the God of Thunder, can officially add weatherman to his resume! The "Thor" actor surprised viewers and also the anchors of Australia's hit morning show "The Today Show" when he crashed the show's weather report from Scone, Australia. "I did tell the guys back in the studio that we were having an interview with someone back here. They thought it was going to be a horse. So I reckon I pulled this one off and I've done a little better than them thinking I was going to find a rogue horse to interview," the show's meteorologist, Lauren Phillips, said after the epic report.

