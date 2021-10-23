Also available on the nbc app

Chris Hemsworth has major love for Australia! The "Thor: Love and Thunder" star shared a fun video from Visit Cowra, which was centered around trying to get the actor to come visit the small town in hopes of boosting tourism. The "Avengers" star shared the video on Instagram writing in part, "Big love to all the folks in Cowra for this amazing campaign, warmed my heart and made me smile! I’m off shooting a film over seas soon but upon return next year I’m comin in hot!!"

